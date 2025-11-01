Barclays Maintains Oatly Group AB - Depositary Receipt (OTLY) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 31, 2025, Barclays maintained coverage of Oatly Group AB - Depositary Receipt (NasdaqGS:OTLY) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.43% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Oatly Group AB - Depositary Receipt is $20.91/share. The forecasts range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $32.55. The average price target represents an increase of 32.43% from its latest reported closing price of $15.79 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Oatly Group AB - Depositary Receipt is 1,326MM, an increase of 57.30%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.31.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 72 funds or institutions reporting positions in Oatly Group AB - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 14.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OTLY is 0.03%, an increase of 16.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 15.45% to 3,102K shares. The put/call ratio of OTLY is 0.20, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Blackstone Group holds 1,989K shares. No change in the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 637K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 166K shares , representing an increase of 73.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OTLY by 336.69% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 72K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 35K shares , representing an increase of 50.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OTLY by 99.45% over the last quarter.

Davy Global Fund Management holds 58K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 61K shares , representing a decrease of 4.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OTLY by 12.58% over the last quarter.

CastleKnight Management holds 41K shares. No change in the last quarter.

