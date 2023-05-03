Barclays Maintains NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 3, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.30% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for NXP Semiconductors is 199.47. The forecasts range from a low of 156.55 to a high of $252.00. The average price target represents an increase of 16.30% from its latest reported closing price of 171.51.

The projected annual revenue for NXP Semiconductors is 13,102MM, a decrease of 0.67%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 12.95.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1880 funds or institutions reporting positions in NXP Semiconductors. This is an increase of 30 owner(s) or 1.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NXPI is 0.44%, an increase of 5.26%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.03% to 279,624K shares. The put/call ratio of NXPI is 1.20, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 26,004K shares representing 10.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,847K shares, representing an increase of 0.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NXPI by 1.05% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 10,092K shares representing 3.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,807K shares, representing an increase of 12.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NXPI by 15.57% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 9,842K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,396K shares, representing an increase of 4.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NXPI by 4.77% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 8,629K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,050K shares, representing a decrease of 4.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NXPI by 1.89% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,990K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,953K shares, representing an increase of 0.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NXPI by 0.68% over the last quarter.

NXP Semiconductors Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. enables secure connections for a smarter world, advancing solutions that make lives easier, better, and safer. As the world leader in secure connectivity solutions for embedded applications, NXP is driving innovation in the automotive, industrial & IoT, mobile, and communication infrastructure markets. Built on more than 60 years of combined experience and expertise, the company has approximately 29,000 employees in more than 30 countries and posted revenue of $8.61 billion in 2020.

