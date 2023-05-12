Barclays Maintains Nuvasive (NUVA) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 12, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Nuvasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.65% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Nuvasive is 50.08. The forecasts range from a low of 42.42 to a high of $60.90. The average price target represents an increase of 19.65% from its latest reported closing price of 41.86.

The projected annual revenue for Nuvasive is 1,304MM, an increase of 6.98%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.34.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 638 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nuvasive. This is an increase of 33 owner(s) or 5.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NUVA is 0.18%, an increase of 8.15%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.90% to 69,551K shares. The put/call ratio of NUVA is 2.06, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,862K shares representing 7.38% ownership of the company.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 3,220K shares representing 6.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,572K shares, representing an increase of 20.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NUVA by 99.89% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 2,314K shares representing 4.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,329K shares, representing a decrease of 0.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NUVA by 9.98% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,578K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,561K shares, representing an increase of 1.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NUVA by 12.09% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,521K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,496K shares, representing an increase of 1.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NUVA by 8.95% over the last quarter.

Nuvasive Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

NuVasive, Inc. is the leader in spine technology innovation, focused on transforming spine surgery and beyond with minimally disruptive, procedurally integrated solutions designed to deliver reproducible and clinically-proven surgical outcomes. The Company's portfolio includes access instruments, implantable hardware, biologics, software systems for surgical planning, navigation and imaging solutions, magnetically adjustable implant systems for spine and orthopedics, and intraoperative monitoring service offerings. With over $1 billion in revenues, NuVasive has an approximate 2,400-person workforce in more than 40 countries serving surgeons, hospitals and patients.

