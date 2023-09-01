Barclays Maintains Nutanix Inc - (NTNX) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 1, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Nutanix Inc - (NASDAQ:NTNX) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.82% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Nutanix Inc - is 35.69. The forecasts range from a low of 31.11 to a high of $40.95. The average price target represents an increase of 15.82% from its latest reported closing price of 30.81.

The projected annual revenue for Nutanix Inc - is 1,818MM, an increase of 15.01%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 628 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nutanix Inc -. This is an increase of 32 owner(s) or 5.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NTNX is 0.25%, a decrease of 7.23%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.68% to 200,527K shares. The put/call ratio of NTNX is 0.47, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Generation Investment Management Llp holds 16,669K shares representing 7.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,196K shares, representing a decrease of 21.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTNX by 18.98% over the last quarter.

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 11,920K shares representing 5.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,766K shares, representing an increase of 1.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTNX by 5.54% over the last quarter.

Champlain Investment Partners holds 8,656K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,560K shares, representing an increase of 12.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTNX by 20.85% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,402K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,119K shares, representing an increase of 3.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTNX by 3.53% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 6,580K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,267K shares, representing an increase of 4.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTNX by 11.75% over the last quarter.

Nutanix Background Information

Nutanix is a global leader in cloud software and a pioneer in hyperconverged infrastructure solutions, making computing invisible anywhere. Organizations around the world use Nutanix software to leverage a single platform to manage any app at any location at any scale for their private, hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

