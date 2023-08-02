Barclays Maintains Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 2, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE:NCLH) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.37% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings is 20.75. The forecasts range from a low of 14.14 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents an increase of 11.37% from its latest reported closing price of 18.64.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings is 8,677MM, an increase of 21.15%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.14.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 927 funds or institutions reporting positions in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NCLH is 0.10%, an increase of 0.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.50% to 281,746K shares. The put/call ratio of NCLH is 1.27, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 37,891K shares representing 8.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,195K shares, representing an increase of 9.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NCLH by 16.69% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 17,849K shares representing 4.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,065K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,777K shares, representing an increase of 2.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NCLH by 3.75% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,029K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,856K shares, representing an increase of 1.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NCLH by 7.14% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,845K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,743K shares, representing an increase of 1.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NCLH by 2.97% over the last quarter.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) is a leading global cruise company which operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. With a combined fleet of 28 ships with approximately 59,150 berths, these brands offer itineraries to more than 490 destinations worldwide. The Company has nine additional ships scheduled for delivery through 2027.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.