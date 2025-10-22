Barclays Maintains NorthWestern Energy Group (NWE) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 21, 2025, Barclays maintained coverage of NorthWestern Energy Group (NasdaqGS:NWE) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.42% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for NorthWestern Energy Group is $61.40/share. The forecasts range from a low of $56.56 to a high of $72.45. The average price target represents an increase of 0.42% from its latest reported closing price of $61.15 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for NorthWestern Energy Group is 1,544MM, an increase of 1.05%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.83.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 768 funds or institutions reporting positions in NorthWestern Energy Group. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 1.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NWE is 0.21%, an increase of 6.00%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.29% to 81,034K shares. The put/call ratio of NWE is 0.51, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

American Century Companies holds 2,952K shares representing 4.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,960K shares , representing a decrease of 0.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NWE by 21.70% over the last quarter.

River Road Asset Management holds 2,299K shares representing 3.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,376K shares , representing a decrease of 3.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NWE by 16.16% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,999K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,000K shares , representing a decrease of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NWE by 16.44% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,975K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,937K shares , representing an increase of 1.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NWE by 19.37% over the last quarter.

ACMVX - Mid Cap Value Fund Investor Class holds 1,772K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,952K shares , representing a decrease of 10.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NWE by 13.88% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.