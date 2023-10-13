Barclays Maintains Nomad Foods (NOMD) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 12, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 66.76% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Nomad Foods is 23.91. The forecasts range from a low of 21.21 to a high of $28.35. The average price target represents an increase of 66.76% from its latest reported closing price of 14.34.

The projected annual revenue for Nomad Foods is 3,067MM, an increase of 1.22%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.83.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 318 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nomad Foods. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NOMD is 0.48%, a decrease of 4.27%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.27% to 169,097K shares. The put/call ratio of NOMD is 0.45, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 13,560K shares representing 7.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,917K shares, representing a decrease of 24.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOMD by 28.49% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 9,640K shares representing 5.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,110K shares, representing a decrease of 15.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOMD by 22.68% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 8,320K shares representing 4.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,744K shares, representing a decrease of 5.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOMD by 15.48% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 8,283K shares representing 4.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,720K shares, representing a decrease of 5.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOMD by 10.85% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 5,288K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,632K shares, representing a decrease of 6.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOMD by 13.53% over the last quarter.

Nomad Foods Background Information

This description is provided by the company.

Nomad Foods is Europe's leading frozen foods company. The company's portfolio of iconic brands, which includes Birds Eye, Findus, Iglo, Aunt Bessie's and Goodfella's, have been a part of consumers' meals for generations, standing for great tasting food that is convenient, high quality and nutritious. Nomad Foods is headquartered in the United Kingdom.

