Barclays Maintains Nomad Foods (NOMD) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 12, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.77% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Nomad Foods is 23.87. The forecasts range from a low of 21.21 to a high of $28.35. The average price target represents an increase of 27.77% from its latest reported closing price of 18.68.

The projected annual revenue for Nomad Foods is 3,067MM, an increase of 2.85%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.83.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 323 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nomad Foods. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 4.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NOMD is 0.43%, an increase of 10.06%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.50% to 174,235K shares. The put/call ratio of NOMD is 0.12, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 16,917K shares representing 9.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,740K shares, representing an increase of 12.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOMD by 82.60% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 11,843K shares representing 6.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,366K shares, representing an increase of 4.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NOMD by 17.59% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 9,569K shares representing 5.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,101K shares, representing an increase of 4.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NOMD by 22.61% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 8,720K shares representing 5.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,389K shares, representing a decrease of 7.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOMD by 2.04% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 5,842K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,414K shares, representing an increase of 24.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NOMD by 41.72% over the last quarter.

Nomad Foods Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Nomad Foods is Europe's leading frozen foods company. The company's portfolio of iconic brands, which includes Birds Eye, Findus, Iglo, Aunt Bessie's and Goodfella's, have been a part of consumers' meals for generations, standing for great tasting food that is convenient, high quality and nutritious. Nomad Foods is headquartered in the United Kingdom.

