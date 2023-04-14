Barclays Maintains Nomad Foods (NOMD) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.91% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Nomad Foods is $23.09. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $28.35. The average price target represents an increase of 21.91% from its latest reported closing price of $18.94.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Nomad Foods is $3,067MM, an increase of 4.33%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.83.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Clean Yield Group holds 254K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 217K shares, representing an increase of 14.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NOMD by 31.85% over the last quarter.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel holds 135K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 92K shares, representing an increase of 32.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOMD by 99.84% over the last quarter.

ESPAX - Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fund holds 3,418K shares representing 1.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,345K shares, representing an increase of 2.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NOMD by 14.82% over the last quarter.

PCVAX - AllianzGI NFJ Small-Cap Value Fund A holds 120K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 121K shares, representing a decrease of 0.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NOMD by 16.76% over the last quarter.

VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS FUND - Stock Selector All Cap Portfolio Investor Class holds 240K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 98K shares, representing an increase of 58.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NOMD by 199.50% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 331 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nomad Foods. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 4.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NOMD is 0.42%, an increase of 0.17%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.10% to 172,580K shares. The put/call ratio of NOMD is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.

Nomad Foods Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Nomad Foods is Europe's leading frozen foods company. The company's portfolio of iconic brands, which includes Birds Eye, Findus, Iglo, Aunt Bessie's and Goodfella's, have been a part of consumers' meals for generations, standing for great tasting food that is convenient, high quality and nutritious. Nomad Foods is headquartered in the United Kingdom.

See all Nomad Foods regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.