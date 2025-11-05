Barclays Maintains Noble (NE) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 5, 2025, Barclays maintained coverage of Noble (NYSE:NE) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.04% Upside

As of October 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Noble is $33.05/share. The forecasts range from a low of $25.25 to a high of $37.80. The average price target represents an increase of 14.04% from its latest reported closing price of $28.98 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Noble is 3,920MM, an increase of 19.37%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 12.25.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 657 funds or institutions reporting positions in Noble. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NE is 0.28%, an increase of 2.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.60% to 146,753K shares. The put/call ratio of NE is 0.63, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

First Eagle Investment Management holds 12,166K shares representing 7.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,189K shares , representing a decrease of 0.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NE by 2.72% over the last quarter.

SGENX - First Eagle Global Fund holds 9,142K shares representing 5.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sourcerock Group holds 5,184K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,027K shares , representing an increase of 22.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NE by 33.44% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 4,766K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,614K shares , representing an increase of 3.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NE by 3.80% over the last quarter.

Packer holds 4,272K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 323K shares , representing an increase of 92.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NE by 534.06% over the last quarter.

