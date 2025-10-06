Stocks
Barclays Maintains NMI Holdings (NMIH) Equal-Weight Recommendation

October 06, 2025 — 08:07 pm EDT

October 06, 2025

Fintel reports that on October 6, 2025, Barclays maintained coverage of NMI Holdings (NasdaqGM:NMIH) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.73% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for NMI Holdings is $45.05/share. The forecasts range from a low of $41.41 to a high of $51.45. The average price target represents an increase of 23.73% from its latest reported closing price of $36.41 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for NMI Holdings is 641MM, a decrease of 5.62%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.50.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 716 funds or institutions reporting positions in NMI Holdings. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NMIH is 0.18%, an increase of 1.49%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.72% to 95,161K shares. NMIH / NMI Holdings, Inc. Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of NMIH is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,654K shares representing 6.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,860K shares , representing a decrease of 4.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NMIH by 11.12% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,543K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,498K shares , representing an increase of 1.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NMIH by 6.31% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 2,250K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,134K shares , representing an increase of 5.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NMIH by 9.26% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 2,226K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,167K shares , representing an increase of 2.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NMIH by 32.51% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,967K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,961K shares , representing an increase of 0.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NMIH by 44.50% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

