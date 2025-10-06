Barclays Maintains NMI Holdings (NMIH) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 6, 2025, Barclays maintained coverage of NMI Holdings (NasdaqGM:NMIH) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.73% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for NMI Holdings is $45.05/share. The forecasts range from a low of $41.41 to a high of $51.45. The average price target represents an increase of 23.73% from its latest reported closing price of $36.41 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for NMI Holdings is 641MM, a decrease of 5.62%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.50.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 716 funds or institutions reporting positions in NMI Holdings. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NMIH is 0.18%, an increase of 1.49%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.72% to 95,161K shares. The put/call ratio of NMIH is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,654K shares representing 6.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,860K shares , representing a decrease of 4.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NMIH by 11.12% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,543K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,498K shares , representing an increase of 1.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NMIH by 6.31% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 2,250K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,134K shares , representing an increase of 5.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NMIH by 9.26% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 2,226K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,167K shares , representing an increase of 2.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NMIH by 32.51% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,967K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,961K shares , representing an increase of 0.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NMIH by 44.50% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.