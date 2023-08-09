Barclays Maintains New York Times Co. - (NYT) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 9, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of New York Times Co. - (NYSE:NYT) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.88% Downside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for New York Times Co. - is 40.80. The forecasts range from a low of 36.36 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents a decrease of 7.88% from its latest reported closing price of 44.29.

The projected annual revenue for New York Times Co. - is 2,398MM, an increase of 2.57%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.19.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 735 funds or institutions reporting positions in New York Times Co. -. This is an increase of 28 owner(s) or 3.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NYT is 0.26%, an increase of 0.91%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.81% to 161,805K shares. The put/call ratio of NYT is 0.70, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ValueAct Holdings holds 13,411K shares representing 8.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,646K shares, representing a decrease of 1.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NYT by 1.75% over the last quarter.

Stockbridge Partners holds 8,004K shares representing 4.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,558K shares, representing a decrease of 6.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NYT by 3.30% over the last quarter.

Jackson Square Partners holds 7,531K shares representing 4.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,066K shares, representing a decrease of 7.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NYT by 13.44% over the last quarter.

Farallon Capital Management holds 6,355K shares representing 3.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,069K shares, representing an increase of 4.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NYT by 8.28% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 6,278K shares representing 3.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,249K shares, representing an increase of 0.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NYT by 18.92% over the last quarter.

New York Times Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The New York Times Company is a global media organization dedicated to enhancing society by creating, collecting and distributing high-quality news and information. The Company includes The New York Times, NYTimes.com and related properties. It is known globally for excellence in its journalism, and innovation in its print and digital storytelling and its business model.

