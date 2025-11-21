Barclays Maintains NetEase (NETTF) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 21, 2025, Barclays maintained coverage of NetEase (OTCPK:NETTF) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 69.22% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for NetEase is $31.41/share. The forecasts range from a low of $23.13 to a high of $38.88. The average price target represents an increase of 69.22% from its latest reported closing price of $18.56 / share.

The projected annual revenue for NetEase is 116,693MM, an increase of 4.35%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 38.62.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 320 funds or institutions reporting positions in NetEase. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 4.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NETTF is 0.93%, an increase of 11.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.05% to 297,747K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 26,383K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,616K shares , representing an increase of 2.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NETTF by 16.44% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 24,032K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,031K shares , representing an increase of 4.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NETTF by 12.38% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 21,123K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,098K shares , representing an increase of 0.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NETTF by 20.24% over the last quarter.

NEWFX - NEW WORLD FUND INC holds 21,035K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,571K shares , representing an increase of 2.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NETTF by 11.97% over the last quarter.

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 20,166K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,296K shares , representing a decrease of 0.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NETTF by 19.06% over the last quarter.

