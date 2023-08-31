Barclays Maintains Ncino (NCNO) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 30, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Ncino (NASDAQ:NCNO) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.31% Downside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ncino is 31.28. The forecasts range from a low of 24.24 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.31% from its latest reported closing price of 32.35.

The projected annual revenue for Ncino is 493MM, an increase of 10.79%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.35, an increase of 0.14% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ncino. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NCNO is 7.25%, an increase of 24.01%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 39,165K shares. The put/call ratio of NCNO is 0.26, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Insight Holdings Group holds 39,123K shares representing 34.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ACSMX - Advisors Capital Small holds 30K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 12K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ncino Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

nCino is a financial technology company founded in 2011. It is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina. Their cloud-based banking software is built on the Salesforce platform for financial institutions to streamline commercial and retail banking needs.

