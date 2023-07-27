Barclays Maintains National Vision Holdings (EYE) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 27, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of National Vision Holdings (NASDAQ:EYE) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 48.42% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for National Vision Holdings is 28.65. The forecasts range from a low of 20.20 to a high of $39.90. The average price target represents an increase of 48.42% from its latest reported closing price of 19.30.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for National Vision Holdings is 2,170MM, an increase of 6.37%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 531 funds or institutions reporting positions in National Vision Holdings. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EYE is 0.14%, a decrease of 33.65%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.02% to 109,166K shares. The put/call ratio of EYE is 0.83, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

William Blair Investment Management holds 8,661K shares representing 11.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,906K shares, representing an increase of 20.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EYE by 44.48% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 5,789K shares representing 7.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,670K shares, representing a decrease of 32.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EYE by 95.74% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,740K shares representing 7.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,847K shares, representing a decrease of 1.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EYE by 53.64% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 4,314K shares representing 5.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,236K shares, representing an increase of 1.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EYE by 52.12% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 3,244K shares representing 4.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,837K shares, representing an increase of 12.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EYE by 44.08% over the last quarter.

National Vision Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

National Vision Holdings, Inc. is one of the largest optical retail companies in the United States with over 1,200 stores in 44 states plus the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. With a mission of helping people by making quality eye care and eyewear more affordable and accessible, the company operates five retail brands: America's Best Contacts & Eyeglasses, Eyeglass World, Vision Centers inside select Walmart stores, and Vista Opticals inside select Fred Meyer stores and on select military bases, and several e-commerce websites, offering a variety of products and services for customers' eye care needs.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.