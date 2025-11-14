Barclays Maintains National Energy Services Reunited (NESR) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 14, 2025, Barclays maintained coverage of National Energy Services Reunited (NasdaqCM:NESR) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.44% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for National Energy Services Reunited is $15.71/share. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $19.95. The average price target represents an increase of 12.44% from its latest reported closing price of $13.97 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for National Energy Services Reunited is 1,458MM, an increase of 14.85%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 195 funds or institutions reporting positions in National Energy Services Reunited. This is an increase of 61 owner(s) or 45.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NESR is 0.12%, an increase of 37.42%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.47% to 52,178K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Encompass Capital Advisors holds 9,206K shares representing 9.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,823K shares , representing an increase of 4.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NESR by 18.61% over the last quarter.

SCF Partners holds 7,992K shares representing 8.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSENX - Energy Portfolio holds 4,251K shares representing 4.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,223K shares , representing an increase of 0.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NESR by 13.21% over the last quarter.

FANAX - Fidelity Advisor Energy Fund holds 2,276K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,291K shares , representing a decrease of 0.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NESR by 0.73% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 2,256K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,137K shares , representing an increase of 5.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NESR by 72.79% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.