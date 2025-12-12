Barclays Maintains Nasdaq (NDAQ) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2025, Barclays maintained coverage of Nasdaq (NasdaqGS:NDAQ) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.54% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Nasdaq is $108.12/share. The forecasts range from a low of $94.94 to a high of $120.75. The average price target represents an increase of 15.54% from its latest reported closing price of $93.58 / share.



The projected annual revenue for Nasdaq is 4,053MM, a decrease of 50.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.24.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,840 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nasdaq. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 0.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NDAQ is 0.32%, an increase of 1.49%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.35% to 556,314K shares. The put/call ratio of NDAQ is 0.47, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Investor Ab holds 58,182K shares representing 10.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 39,803K shares representing 6.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 41,237K shares , representing a decrease of 3.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NDAQ by 86.97% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 26,369K shares representing 4.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,275K shares , representing a decrease of 3.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NDAQ by 86.03% over the last quarter.

VWELX - VANGUARD WELLINGTON FUND Investor Shares holds 16,740K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,663K shares , representing an increase of 24.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NDAQ by 36.07% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,708K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,532K shares , representing an increase of 7.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NDAQ by 13.68% over the last quarter.

