Barclays Maintains Nabors Industries (NBR) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 17, 2025, Barclays maintained coverage of Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.71% Upside

As of December 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for Nabors Industries is $52.15/share. The forecasts range from a low of $32.32 to a high of $69.30. The average price target represents an increase of 2.71% from its latest reported closing price of $50.77 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Nabors Industries is 4,007MM, an increase of 28.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 29.70.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 342 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nabors Industries. This is an decrease of 15 owner(s) or 4.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NBR is 0.31%, an increase of 8.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.93% to 15,669K shares. The put/call ratio of NBR is 0.94, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Varde Management holds 1,718K shares representing 11.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 775K shares representing 5.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 750K shares , representing an increase of 3.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NBR by 41.67% over the last quarter.

Brigade Capital Management holds 741K shares representing 5.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 879K shares , representing a decrease of 18.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NBR by 38.07% over the last quarter.

Oaktree Capital Management holds 737K shares representing 5.06% ownership of the company.

Miller Value Partners holds 673K shares representing 4.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 624K shares , representing an increase of 7.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NBR by 36.21% over the last quarter.

