Barclays Maintains Morgan Stanley (MS) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 12, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.43% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Morgan Stanley is $101.63. The forecasts range from a low of $80.80 to a high of $131.25. The average price target represents an increase of 19.43% from its latest reported closing price of $85.09.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Morgan Stanley is $57,800MM, an increase of 8.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $7.69.

Morgan Stanley Declares $0.78 Dividend

On January 17, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.78 per share ($3.10 annualized). Shareholders of record as of January 31, 2023 received the payment on February 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.78 per share.

At the current share price of $85.09 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.64%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.83%, the lowest has been 1.50%, and the highest has been 5.03%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.62 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.32 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.47. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.21%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CCOR - Core Alternative ETF holds 164K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 165K shares, representing a decrease of 0.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MS by 16.09% over the last quarter.

Alpha Cubed Investments holds 9K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

LINCOLN VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS TRUST - LVIP Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 1 Fund Standard Class holds 50K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FISEX - Franklin Equity Income Fund holds 1,358K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,420K shares, representing a decrease of 4.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MS by 7.54% over the last quarter.

Triangle Securities Wealth Management holds 12K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares, representing a decrease of 4.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MS by 99.91% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2892 funds or institutions reporting positions in Morgan Stanley. This is an increase of 93 owner(s) or 3.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MS is 0.43%, a decrease of 9.54%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.78% to 1,629,429K shares. The put/call ratio of MS is 1.10, indicating a bearish outlook.

Morgan Stanley Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Morgan Stanley is a leading global financial services firm providing investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services. With offices in more than 41 countries, the Firm's employees serve clients worldwide including corporations, governments, institutions and individuals.

See all Morgan Stanley regulatory filings.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.