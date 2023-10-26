Barclays Maintains Moody`s (MCO) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 26, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Moody`s (NYSE:MCO) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.51% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Moody`s is 378.72. The forecasts range from a low of 335.32 to a high of $441.00. The average price target represents an increase of 20.51% from its latest reported closing price of 314.26.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Moody`s is 5,860MM, an increase of 2.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.45.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1777 funds or institutions reporting positions in Moody`s. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 0.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MCO is 0.48%, an increase of 5.11%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.55% to 183,538K shares. The put/call ratio of MCO is 1.27, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Berkshire Hathaway holds 24,670K shares representing 13.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TCI Fund Management holds 10,520K shares representing 5.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,369K shares, representing an increase of 1.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCO by 0.01% over the last quarter.

Akre Capital Management holds 5,281K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,704K shares, representing a decrease of 8.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCO by 0.39% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,858K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,823K shares, representing an increase of 0.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCO by 5.59% over the last quarter.

AKREX - Akre Focus Fund Retail Class holds 4,827K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,222K shares, representing a decrease of 8.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCO by 0.89% over the last quarter.

Moody`s Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Moody's is a global risk assessment firm that empowers organizations to make better decisions. Its data, analytical solutions and insights help decision-makers identify opportunities and manage the risks of doing business with others. The Company believes that greater transparency, more informed decisions, and fair access to information open the door to shared progress. With over 11,400 employees in more than 40 countries, Moody's combines international presence with local expertise and over a century of experience in financial markets.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.