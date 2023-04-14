Barclays Maintains Molson Coors Beverage (TAP) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.29% Downside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Molson Coors Beverage is $56.07. The forecasts range from a low of $47.47 to a high of $71.40. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.29% from its latest reported closing price of $56.23.

The projected annual revenue for Molson Coors Beverage is $11,038MM, an increase of 3.15%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $4.16.

Molson Coors Beverage Declares $0.41 Dividend

On February 20, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.41 per share ($1.64 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 3, 2023 received the payment on March 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.38 per share.

At the current share price of $56.23 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.92%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.19%, the lowest has been 2.23%, and the highest has been 6.60%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.84 (n=182).

The current dividend yield is 0.32 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -2.02. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.28%.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BLPIX - Bull Profund Investor Class holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 10.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TAP by 28.80% over the last quarter.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AGAQX - 361 Global Long holds 212K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares, representing an increase of 91.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TAP by 967.35% over the last quarter.

Geneos Wealth Management holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FALCX - Strategic Advisers Large Cap Fund holds 721K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 708K shares, representing an increase of 1.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TAP by 5.56% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1164 funds or institutions reporting positions in Molson Coors Beverage. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TAP is 0.22%, a decrease of 4.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.22% to 208,996K shares. The put/call ratio of TAP is 0.34, indicating a bullish outlook.

Molson Coors Beverage Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

For over two centuries Molson Coors has been brewing beverages that unite people for all of life’s moments. From Coors Light, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian, Carling, and Staropramen to Coors Banquet, Blue Moon Belgian White, Blue Moon LightSky, Vizzy, Leinenkugel’s Summer Shandy, Creemore Springs and more, Molson Coors produces some of the most beloved and iconic beer brands ever made. While the company’s history is rooted in beer, Molson Coors offers a modern portfolio that expands beyond the beer aisle as well. The company’s commitment to raising industry standards and leaving a positive imprint on its employees, consumers, communities and the environment is reflected in its Imprint and its 2025 sustainability targets.

