Barclays Maintains Mohawk Industries (MHK) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 12, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 53.65% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Mohawk Industries is 122.23. The forecasts range from a low of 92.92 to a high of $136.50. The average price target represents an increase of 53.65% from its latest reported closing price of 79.55.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Mohawk Industries is 11,339MM, an increase of 0.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.44.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 968 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mohawk Industries. This is a decrease of 35 owner(s) or 3.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MHK is 0.18%, an increase of 3.95%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.90% to 56,711K shares. The put/call ratio of MHK is 0.45, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Boston Partners holds 2,916K shares representing 4.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,610K shares, representing an increase of 10.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MHK by 189.09% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,331K shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,196K shares, representing an increase of 5.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MHK by 676.23% over the last quarter.

Pzena Investment Management holds 2,014K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,028K shares, representing a decrease of 0.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MHK by 1.03% over the last quarter.

Ariel Investments holds 1,981K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,969K shares, representing an increase of 0.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MHK by 4.13% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,690K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,669K shares, representing an increase of 1.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MHK by 3.84% over the last quarter.

Mohawk Industries Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Mohawk Industries is the leading global flooring manufacturer that creates products to enhance residential and commercial spaces around the world. Mohawk's vertically integrated manufacturing and distribution processes provide competitive advantages in the production of carpet, rugs, ceramic tile, laminate, wood, stone and vinyl flooring. Our industry-leading innovation has yielded products and technologies that differentiate our brands in the marketplace and satisfy all remodeling and new construction requirements. Our brands are among the most recognized in the industry and include American Olean, Daltile, Durkan, Karastan, IVC, Marazzi, Mohawk, Pergo, Quick-Step and Unilin. During the past decade, Mohawk has transformed its business from an American carpet manufacturer into the world's largest flooring company with operations in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Europe, India, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Russia and the United States.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.