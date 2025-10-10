Barclays Maintains Mobileye Global (MBLY) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 10, 2025, Barclays maintained coverage of Mobileye Global (NasdaqGS:MBLY) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 39.49% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Mobileye Global is $19.86/share. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $32.66. The average price target represents an increase of 39.49% from its latest reported closing price of $14.24 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Mobileye Global is 3,408MM, an increase of 77.50%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 416 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mobileye Global. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 6.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MBLY is 0.19%, an increase of 2.42%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.99% to 116,666K shares. The put/call ratio of MBLY is 0.49, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 13,537K shares representing 8.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,784K shares , representing a decrease of 1.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MBLY by 4.98% over the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 12,467K shares representing 8.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,560K shares , representing a decrease of 8.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MBLY by 8.54% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 5,355K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,858K shares , representing a decrease of 9.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MBLY by 7.53% over the last quarter.

VWIGX - Vanguard International Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 5,228K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 4,041K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,378K shares , representing an increase of 16.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MBLY by 25.39% over the last quarter.

