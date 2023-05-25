Barclays Maintains Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 25, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 63.02% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Mirati Therapeutics is 71.47. The forecasts range from a low of 50.50 to a high of $111.30. The average price target represents an increase of 63.02% from its latest reported closing price of 43.84.

The projected annual revenue for Mirati Therapeutics is 85MM, an increase of 352.06%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -13.80.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 517 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mirati Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 20 owner(s) or 3.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MRTX is 0.30%, a decrease of 20.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.74% to 67,048K shares. The put/call ratio of MRTX is 0.29, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Avoro Capital Advisors holds 5,556K shares representing 9.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Armistice Capital holds 3,692K shares representing 6.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,488K shares, representing an increase of 5.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRTX by 28.31% over the last quarter.

Rtw Investments holds 3,643K shares representing 6.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Aviva Holdings holds 3,136K shares representing 5.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,696K shares representing 4.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,016K shares, representing a decrease of 11.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRTX by 89.77% over the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics Background Information

Mirati Therapeutics is a late-stage biotechnology company whose mission is to discover, design and deliver breakthrough therapies to transform the lives of patients with cancer and their loved ones. The company is relentlessly focused on bringing forward therapies that address areas of high unmet need, including lung cancer, and advancing a pipeline of novel therapeutics targeting the genetic and immunological drivers of cancer. Mirati is using its scientific expertise to develop novel solutions in two registration-enabling programs: adagrasib (MRTX849), an investigational small molecule, potent and selective KRAS G12C inhibitor, as monotherapy and in combination with other agents, and sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective inhibitor of receptor tyrosine kinases in combination with checkpoint inhibitor therapies. Mirati is also advancing its differentiated preclinical portfolio, including MRTX1133, an investigational KRAS G12D inhibitor, and other oncology discovery programs. Unified for patients, Mirati's vision is to unlock the science behind the promise of a life beyond cancer.

