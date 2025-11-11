Barclays Maintains Middleby (MIDD) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 11, 2025, Barclays maintained coverage of Middleby (NasdaqGS:MIDD) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.87% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Middleby is $160.27/share. The forecasts range from a low of $131.30 to a high of $189.00. The average price target represents an increase of 29.87% from its latest reported closing price of $123.41 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Middleby is 4,232MM, an increase of 9.06%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.40.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 881 funds or institutions reporting positions in Middleby. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 2.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MIDD is 0.23%, an increase of 7.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.61% to 66,941K shares. The put/call ratio of MIDD is 1.56, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Select Equity Group holds 4,728K shares representing 9.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,514K shares , representing a decrease of 16.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MIDD by 21.11% over the last quarter.

Garden Investment Management holds 3,277K shares representing 6.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,636K shares , representing an increase of 19.56%.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,209K shares representing 6.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,137K shares , representing an increase of 2.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MIDD by 8.53% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,194K shares representing 6.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,029K shares , representing an increase of 5.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MIDD by 8.16% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 2,617K shares representing 5.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,593K shares , representing an increase of 0.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MIDD by 13.39% over the last quarter.

