Barclays Maintains MGM Resorts International (MGM) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 3, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.18% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for MGM Resorts International is 57.73. The forecasts range from a low of 47.37 to a high of $67.20. The average price target represents an increase of 17.18% from its latest reported closing price of 49.26.

The projected annual revenue for MGM Resorts International is 13,904MM, a decrease of 5.91%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.83.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1284 funds or institutions reporting positions in MGM Resorts International. This is an increase of 53 owner(s) or 4.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MGM is 0.29%, a decrease of 11.99%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.69% to 266,374K shares. The put/call ratio of MGM is 1.21, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 20,860K shares representing 5.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,276K shares, representing a decrease of 1.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MGM by 21.37% over the last quarter.

RPMGX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Growth Fund holds 10,486K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,500K shares, representing a decrease of 0.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MGM by 25.25% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,377K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,328K shares, representing an increase of 0.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MGM by 22.98% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,342K shares representing 2.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,372K shares, representing a decrease of 0.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MGM by 22.35% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,083K shares representing 1.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,144K shares, representing a decrease of 0.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MGM by 27.15% over the last quarter.

MGM Resorts International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MGM Resorts International is an S&P 500® global entertainment company with national and international locations featuring best-in-class hotels and casinos, state-of-the-art meetings and conference spaces, incredible live and theatrical entertainment experiences, and an extensive array of restaurant, nightlife and retail offerings. MGM Resorts creates immersive, iconic experiences through its suite of Las Vegas-inspired brands. The MGM Resorts portfolio encompasses 29 unique hotel and destination gaming offerings in the United States and Macau, including some of the most recognizable resort brands in the industry such as Bellagio, MGM Grand, ARIA and Park MGM. The Company's 50/50 venture, BetMGM, LLC, offers U.S. sports betting and online gaming through market-leading brands, including BetMGM and partypoker. The Company is currently pursuing targeted expansion in Asia through the integrated resort opportunity in Japan. Through its 'Focused on What Matters: Embracing Humanity and Protecting the Planet' initiative, MGM Resorts commits to creating a more sustainable future, while striving to make a bigger difference in the lives of its employees, guests, and in the communities where it operates. The global employees of MGM Resorts are proud of their company for being recognized as one of FORTUNE® Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies®.

