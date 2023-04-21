Barclays Maintains MGM Resorts International (MGM) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.58% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for MGM Resorts International is $55.56. The forecasts range from a low of $38.38 to a high of $71.40. The average price target represents an increase of 24.58% from its latest reported closing price of $44.60.

The projected annual revenue for MGM Resorts International is $13,904MM, an increase of 6.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.83.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 1,144K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,075K shares, representing an increase of 6.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MGM by 31.85% over the last quarter.

ALPS ETF Trust - ALPS Global Travel Beneficiaries ETF holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing a decrease of 46.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MGM by 12.78% over the last quarter.

Teza Capital Management holds 15K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

MetLife Investment Management holds 83K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 87K shares, representing a decrease of 4.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MGM by 1.83% over the last quarter.

VYMYX - Voya Mid Cap Research Enhanced Index Fund Class W holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 21.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MGM by 41.40% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1222 funds or institutions reporting positions in MGM Resorts International. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MGM is 0.33%, an increase of 32.10%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.50% to 278,238K shares. The put/call ratio of MGM is 1.04, indicating a bearish outlook.

MGM Resorts International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MGM Resorts International is an S&P 500® global entertainment company with national and international locations featuring best-in-class hotels and casinos, state-of-the-art meetings and conference spaces, incredible live and theatrical entertainment experiences, and an extensive array of restaurant, nightlife and retail offerings. MGM Resorts creates immersive, iconic experiences through its suite of Las Vegas-inspired brands. The MGM Resorts portfolio encompasses 29 unique hotel and destination gaming offerings in the United States and Macau, including some of the most recognizable resort brands in the industry such as Bellagio, MGM Grand, ARIA and Park MGM. The Company's 50/50 venture, BetMGM, LLC, offers U.S. sports betting and online gaming through market-leading brands, including BetMGM and partypoker. The Company is currently pursuing targeted expansion in Asia through the integrated resort opportunity in Japan. Through its 'Focused on What Matters: Embracing Humanity and Protecting the Planet' initiative, MGM Resorts commits to creating a more sustainable future, while striving to make a bigger difference in the lives of its employees, guests, and in the communities where it operates. The global employees of MGM Resorts are proud of their company for being recognized as one of FORTUNE® Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies®.

