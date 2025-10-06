Barclays Maintains MGIC Investment (MTG) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 6, 2025, Barclays maintained coverage of MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.35% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for MGIC Investment is $27.88/share. The forecasts range from a low of $26.26 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 2.35% from its latest reported closing price of $27.24 / share.

The projected annual revenue for MGIC Investment is 1,255MM, an increase of 2.99%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.92.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,017 funds or institutions reporting positions in MGIC Investment. This is an increase of 32 owner(s) or 3.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MTG is 0.23%, an increase of 3.87%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.26% to 287,162K shares. The put/call ratio of MTG is 2.07, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 18,331K shares representing 7.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,162K shares , representing an increase of 11.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTG by 14.12% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 10,584K shares representing 4.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,888K shares , representing a decrease of 2.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTG by 6.51% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 7,733K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,101K shares , representing a decrease of 4.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTG by 1.11% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,596K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,505K shares , representing an increase of 1.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTG by 1.46% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 7,302K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,932K shares , representing an increase of 32.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTG by 51.03% over the last quarter.

