Barclays Maintains Metlife (MET) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 12, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Metlife (NYSE:MET) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.00% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Metlife is $81.16. The forecasts range from a low of $60.60 to a high of $94.50. The average price target represents an increase of 35.00% from its latest reported closing price of $60.12.

The projected annual revenue for Metlife is $70,541MM, an increase of 0.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $8.39.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Massmutual Trust Co Fsb holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 3.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MET by 22.99% over the last quarter.

RIMHX - City National Rochdale Dividend & Income Fund Class N holds 90K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 97K shares, representing a decrease of 7.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MET by 2.96% over the last quarter.

Sara-Bay Financial holds 9K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 43.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MET by 111.55% over the last quarter.

HCVEX - The Value Equity Portfolio HC Strategic Shares holds 26K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DEUS - Xtrackers Russell 1000 Comprehensive Factor ETF holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 7.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MET by 11.56% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2188 funds or institutions reporting positions in Metlife. This is an increase of 99 owner(s) or 4.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MET is 0.34%, a decrease of 9.44%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.17% to 682,517K shares. The put/call ratio of MET is 0.94, indicating a bullish outlook.

Metlife Background Information

MetLife, Inc., through its subsidiaries and affiliates ('MetLife'), is one of the world's leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to help its individual and institutional customers navigate their changing world. Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40 markets globally and holds leading positions in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East.

