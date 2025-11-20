Barclays Maintains Medtronic (MDT) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 20, 2025, Barclays maintained coverage of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.83% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Medtronic is $103.15/share. The forecasts range from a low of $81.81 to a high of $120.75. The average price target represents an increase of 3.83% from its latest reported closing price of $99.35 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Medtronic is 33,717MM, a decrease of 1.41%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.18, a decrease of 3.15% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,420 funds or institutions reporting positions in Medtronic. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 0.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MDT is 0.48%, an increase of 3.04%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.70% to 1,283,405K shares. The put/call ratio of MDT is 0.49, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 52,196K shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,063K shares , representing an increase of 32.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MDT by 84.26% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 41,239K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 40,532K shares , representing an increase of 1.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MDT by 11.94% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 36,406K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,630K shares , representing an increase of 2.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MDT by 11.94% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 30,693K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,359K shares , representing a decrease of 18.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MDT by 13.57% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 27,648K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,227K shares , representing a decrease of 2.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MDT by 48.26% over the last quarter.

