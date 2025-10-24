Barclays Maintains Medpace Holdings (MEDP) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 24, 2025, Barclays maintained coverage of Medpace Holdings (NasdaqGS:MEDP) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.49% Downside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Medpace Holdings is $433.15/share. The forecasts range from a low of $305.23 to a high of $535.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 28.49% from its latest reported closing price of $605.73 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Medpace Holdings is 2,152MM, a decrease of 8.75%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.48.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,147 funds or institutions reporting positions in Medpace Holdings. This is an increase of 39 owner(s) or 3.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MEDP is 0.28%, an increase of 1.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.55% to 30,937K shares. The put/call ratio of MEDP is 1.65, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wasatch Advisors holds 946K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 829K shares , representing an increase of 12.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MEDP by 10.22% over the last quarter.

Mawer Investment Management holds 817K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 696K shares , representing an increase of 14.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MEDP by 27.01% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 768K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 815K shares , representing a decrease of 6.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MEDP by 8.49% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 738K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 768K shares , representing a decrease of 4.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MEDP by 11.69% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 678K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 578K shares , representing an increase of 14.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MEDP by 6.28% over the last quarter.

