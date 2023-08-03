Barclays Maintains Match Group Inc. - (MTCH) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 3, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Match Group Inc. - (NASDAQ:MTCH) with a Overweight recommendation.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.17% Upside
As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Match Group Inc. - is 54.52. The forecasts range from a low of 37.37 to a high of $99.75. The average price target represents an increase of 19.17% from its latest reported closing price of 45.75.
See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.
The projected annual revenue for Match Group Inc. - is 3,513MM, an increase of 9.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.10.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 1312 funds or institutions reporting positions in Match Group Inc. -. This is a decrease of 60 owner(s) or 4.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MTCH is 0.23%, a decrease of 8.75%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.22% to 320,622K shares. The put/call ratio of MTCH is 0.72, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Edgewood Management holds 16,173K shares representing 5.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,879K shares, representing an increase of 1.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTCH by 15.10% over the last quarter.
Price T Rowe Associates holds 10,020K shares representing 3.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,126K shares, representing a decrease of 21.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTCH by 28.84% over the last quarter.
VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,644K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,498K shares, representing an increase of 1.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTCH by 13.10% over the last quarter.
EGFIX - Edgewood Growth Fund Institutional Class Shares holds 8,435K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,648K shares, representing a decrease of 2.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTCH by 19.80% over the last quarter.
Flossbach Von Storch holds 8,279K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,110K shares, representing an increase of 2.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTCH by 6.78% over the last quarter.
Match Group Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
Match Group, through its portfolio companies, is a leading provider of dating products available in over 40 languages to our users all over the world. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic , OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as a number of other brands, each designed to increase users' likelihood of finding a meaningful connection. Through its portfolio companies and their trusted brands, they provide tailored products to meet the varying preferences of our users.
Additional reading:
- • Total Revenue grew 4% over the prior year quarter to $830 million. On a foreign exchange (“FX”) neutral (“FXN”) basis, Total Revenue was $844 million, up 6% over the prior year quarter. • RPP increased 10% over the prior year quarter to $17.41 (up
- • Total Revenue declined 1% over the prior year quarter to $787 million. On a foreign exchange (“FX”) neutral (“FXN”) basis, Total Revenue was $822 million, up 3% over the prior year quarter. • RPP increased 2% over the prior year quarter to $16.26,
- Subsidiaries of the Registrant as of December 31, 2022
- Organizational Changes to Increase Accountability, Collaboration and Performance
- First Amendment to Amended and Restated Employment Agreement, dated as of January 26, 2023, between Match Group, Inc. and Gary Swidler
This story originally appeared on Fintel.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.