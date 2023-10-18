Barclays Maintains Mastec (MTZ) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 18, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Mastec (NYSE:MTZ) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 75.26% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Mastec is 120.56. The forecasts range from a low of 98.98 to a high of $135.45. The average price target represents an increase of 75.26% from its latest reported closing price of 68.79.

The projected annual revenue for Mastec is 13,040MM, an increase of 18.75%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.22.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 766 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mastec. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MTZ is 0.42%, an increase of 7.82%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.57% to 70,586K shares. The put/call ratio of MTZ is 0.62, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 3,641K shares representing 4.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,376K shares, representing an increase of 7.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTZ by 35.24% over the last quarter.

WFMDX - Wells Fargo Special Mid Cap Value Fund Administrator Class holds 3,072K shares representing 3.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,841K shares, representing an increase of 7.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTZ by 27.67% over the last quarter.

Nordea Investment Management Ab holds 2,979K shares representing 3.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,051K shares, representing a decrease of 2.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTZ by 14.36% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,981K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,829K shares, representing an increase of 7.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTZ by 24.80% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,810K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,828K shares, representing a decrease of 1.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTZ by 18.47% over the last quarter.

Mastec Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MasTec, Inc. is a specialty contractor operating across a range of industries. The Company activities are the building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade of utility and communications infrastructure, including electrical utility transmission and distribution, wind farms, solar farms, renewable energy and natural gas infrastructure, wireless, and wireline.

