Barclays Maintains Marsh & McLennan Companies (MMC) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 8, 2025, Barclays maintained coverage of Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.25% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Marsh & McLennan Companies is $235.97/share. The forecasts range from a low of $195.05 to a high of $270.90. The average price target represents an increase of 15.25% from its latest reported closing price of $204.75 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Marsh & McLennan Companies is 23,998MM, a decrease of 6.98%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.07.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,697 funds or institutions reporting positions in Marsh & McLennan Companies. This is an decrease of 26 owner(s) or 0.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MMC is 0.38%, an increase of 13.97%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.27% to 541,078K shares. The put/call ratio of MMC is 0.95, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AWSHX - WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND holds 19,593K shares representing 3.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 18,370K shares representing 3.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,274K shares , representing an increase of 0.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MMC by 21.12% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 17,610K shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,651K shares , representing a decrease of 0.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MMC by 19.80% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,855K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,531K shares , representing an increase of 2.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MMC by 18.39% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,986K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,647K shares , representing an increase of 2.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MMC by 18.43% over the last quarter.

