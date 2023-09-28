Barclays Maintains Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 27, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 56.38% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Marriott Vacations Worldwide is 150.45. The forecasts range from a low of 126.25 to a high of $199.50. The average price target represents an increase of 56.38% from its latest reported closing price of 96.21.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Marriott Vacations Worldwide is 5,002MM, an increase of 49.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.83.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Declares $0.72 Dividend

On September 7, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.72 per share ($2.88 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 21, 2023 will receive the payment on October 5, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.72 per share.

At the current share price of $96.21 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.99%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.93%, the lowest has been 1.27%, and the highest has been 4.93%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.50 (n=172).

The current dividend yield is 2.15 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.28. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 760 funds or institutions reporting positions in Marriott Vacations Worldwide. This is a decrease of 29 owner(s) or 3.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VAC is 0.21%, a decrease of 14.95%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.36% to 36,628K shares. The put/call ratio of VAC is 2.07, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bamco holds 2,855K shares representing 7.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,785K shares, representing an increase of 2.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VAC by 13.96% over the last quarter.

Senvest Management holds 1,984K shares representing 5.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,860K shares, representing an increase of 6.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VAC by 12.18% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 1,272K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,354K shares, representing a decrease of 6.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VAC by 20.81% over the last quarter.

BGRFX - BARON GROWTH FUND holds 1,250K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,117K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,182K shares, representing a decrease of 5.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VAC by 17.67% over the last quarter.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation is a leading global vacation company that offers vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. The company has a diverse portfolio that includes seven vacation ownership brands. It also includes exchange networks and membership programs, as well as management of other resorts and lodging properties. As a leader and innovator in the vacation industry, the company upholds the highest standards of excellence in serving its customers, investors and associates while maintaining exclusive, long-term relationships with Marriott International, Inc. and Hyatt Hotels Corporation for the development, sales and marketing of vacation ownership products and services.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.