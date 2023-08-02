Barclays Maintains Marriott International, Inc. - (MAR) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 2, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Marriott International, Inc. - (NASDAQ:MAR) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.34% Downside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Marriott International, Inc. - is 197.09. The forecasts range from a low of 175.74 to a high of $225.75. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.34% from its latest reported closing price of 201.81.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Marriott International, Inc. - is 22,491MM, an increase of 199.52%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.69.

Marriott International, Inc. - Declares $0.52 Dividend

On May 12, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.52 per share ($2.08 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 26, 2023 received the payment on June 30, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.40 per share.

At the current share price of $201.81 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.03%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.19%, the lowest has been 0.68%, and the highest has been 1.62%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.27 (n=129).

The current dividend yield is 0.59 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.23. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1990 funds or institutions reporting positions in Marriott International, Inc. -. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 0.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MAR is 0.29%, an increase of 1.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.68% to 207,661K shares. The put/call ratio of MAR is 1.03, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 9,749K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,999K shares, representing a decrease of 2.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAR by 87.38% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,585K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,658K shares, representing a decrease of 0.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAR by 2.10% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 7,631K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,425K shares, representing an increase of 2.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAR by 82.77% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,278K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,220K shares, representing an increase of 0.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAR by 4.39% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 4,969K shares representing 1.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,894K shares, representing an increase of 1.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAR by 4.72% over the last quarter.

Marriott International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Marriott International, Inc. is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of more than 7,500 properties under 30 leading brands spanning 132 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy™, its highly-awarded travel program.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.