Barclays Maintains Marex Group (MRX) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2025, Barclays maintained coverage of Marex Group (NasdaqGS:MRX) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.22% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Marex Group is $48.96/share. The forecasts range from a low of $36.36 to a high of $58.80. The average price target represents an increase of 26.22% from its latest reported closing price of $38.79 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Marex Group is 1,571MM, a decrease of 41.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.83.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 250 funds or institutions reporting positions in Marex Group. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MRX is 0.25%, an increase of 10.59%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.41% to 56,114K shares. The put/call ratio of MRX is 0.31, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 3,488K shares representing 4.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Loomis Sayles & Co L P holds 1,787K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,767K shares , representing an increase of 1.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRX by 55.54% over the last quarter.

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors holds 1,754K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,489K shares , representing an increase of 15.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRX by 11.69% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 1,559K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,339K shares , representing an increase of 14.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRX by 20.97% over the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 1,454K shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,429K shares , representing an increase of 1.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRX by 54.93% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.