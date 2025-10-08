Barclays Maintains Marex Group (MRX) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 8, 2025, Barclays maintained coverage of Marex Group (NasdaqGS:MRX) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 64.57% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Marex Group is $51.91/share. The forecasts range from a low of $36.36 to a high of $60.90. The average price target represents an increase of 64.57% from its latest reported closing price of $31.54 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Marex Group is 1,571MM, a decrease of 39.75%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.83.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 258 funds or institutions reporting positions in Marex Group. This is an increase of 105 owner(s) or 68.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MRX is 0.27%, an increase of 48.50%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 86.39% to 54,428K shares. The put/call ratio of MRX is 0.49, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 3,488K shares representing 4.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,034K shares , representing an increase of 13.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRX by 12.51% over the last quarter.

Granahan Investment Management holds 2,077K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,117K shares , representing a decrease of 1.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRX by 10.39% over the last quarter.

Loomis Sayles & Co L P holds 1,767K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,454K shares , representing an increase of 17.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRX by 36.07% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,631K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company.

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors holds 1,489K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,295K shares , representing an increase of 13.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRX by 39.63% over the last quarter.

