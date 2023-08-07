Barclays Maintains Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 7, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.33% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Marathon Petroleum is 146.68. The forecasts range from a low of 121.20 to a high of $173.25. The average price target represents an increase of 6.33% from its latest reported closing price of 137.95.

The projected annual revenue for Marathon Petroleum is 142,064MM, a decrease of 9.81%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 14.79.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2350 funds or institutions reporting positions in Marathon Petroleum. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 0.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MPC is 0.43%, a decrease of 1.93%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.31% to 361,226K shares. The put/call ratio of MPC is 0.66, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,794K shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,245K shares, representing a decrease of 3.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MPC by 3.58% over the last quarter.

XLE - The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund holds 13,048K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,566K shares, representing a decrease of 3.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MPC by 19.81% over the last quarter.

Elliott Investment Management holds 11,065K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,594K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,834K shares, representing a decrease of 2.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MPC by 5.05% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 8,215K shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,435K shares, representing a decrease of 2.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MPC by 4.45% over the last quarter.

Marathon Petroleum Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) is a leading, integrated, downstream energy company headquartered in Findlay, Ohio. The company operates the nation's largest refining system. MPC's marketing system includes branded locations across the United States, including Marathon brand retail outlets. Speedway LLC, an MPC subsidiary, owns and operates retail convenience stores across the United States. MPC also owns the general partner and majority limited partner interest in MPLX LP, a midstream company that owns and operates gathering, processing, and fractionation assets, as well as crude oil and light product transportation and logistics infrastructure.

