Barclays Maintains ManpowerGroup (MAN) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 17, 2025, Barclays maintained coverage of ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 47.17% Upside

As of October 1, 2025, the average one-year price target for ManpowerGroup is $49.60/share. The forecasts range from a low of $39.39 to a high of $57.75. The average price target represents an increase of 47.17% from its latest reported closing price of $33.70 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for ManpowerGroup is 20,778MM, an increase of 17.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.07.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 721 funds or institutions reporting positions in ManpowerGroup. This is an decrease of 38 owner(s) or 5.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MAN is 0.14%, an increase of 13.48%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.44% to 61,729K shares. The put/call ratio of MAN is 0.67, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Invesco holds 2,469K shares representing 5.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,608K shares , representing a decrease of 5.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAN by 40.68% over the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 2,311K shares representing 4.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,504K shares , representing a decrease of 8.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAN by 48.27% over the last quarter.

Schroder Investment Management Group holds 1,779K shares representing 3.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,200K shares , representing an increase of 32.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAN by 83.37% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,506K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,530K shares , representing a decrease of 1.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAN by 35.23% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,504K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,477K shares , representing an increase of 1.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAN by 36.56% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.