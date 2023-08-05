Barclays Maintains MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings (MTSI) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings (NASDAQ:MTSI) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.10% Downside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings is 67.04. The forecasts range from a low of 50.50 to a high of $78.75. The average price target represents a decrease of 10.10% from its latest reported closing price of 74.57.

The projected annual revenue for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings is 731MM, an increase of 8.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 647 funds or institutions reporting positions in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 0.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MTSI is 0.29%, an increase of 1.32%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.42% to 68,666K shares. The put/call ratio of MTSI is 3.54, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,287K shares representing 4.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,739K shares, representing a decrease of 13.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTSI by 8.00% over the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 2,607K shares representing 3.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,954K shares, representing a decrease of 13.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTSI by 6.20% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 2,506K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,163K shares, representing a decrease of 26.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTSI by 15.16% over the last quarter.

FSELX - Semiconductors Portfolio holds 2,078K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,979K shares, representing an increase of 4.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTSI by 26.79% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,771K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,482K shares, representing an increase of 16.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTSI by 24.23% over the last quarter.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MACOM designs and manufactures semiconductor products for Data Center, Telecommunication and Industrial and Defense applications. Headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts, MACOM has design centers and sales offices throughout North America, Europe and Asia. MACOM is certified to the ISO9001 international quality standard and ISO14001 environmental management standard.

