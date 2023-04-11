Barclays Maintains LyondellBasell Industries (LYB) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 10, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.06% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for LyondellBasell Industries is $99.78. The forecasts range from a low of $74.74 to a high of $136.50. The average price target represents an increase of 5.06% from its latest reported closing price of $94.97.

The projected annual revenue for LyondellBasell Industries is $47,517MM, a decrease of 5.82%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $9.65.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Summit Global Investments holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 115K shares, representing a decrease of 2,121.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LYB by 95.47% over the last quarter.

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 27.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LYB by 26.29% over the last quarter.

WASHINGTON TRUST holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Assenagon Asset Management holds 70K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing an increase of 91.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LYB by 98.80% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1725 funds or institutions reporting positions in LyondellBasell Industries. This is an increase of 40 owner(s) or 2.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LYB is 0.40%, an increase of 42.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.66% to 272,545K shares. The put/call ratio of LYB is 0.85, indicating a bullish outlook.

LyondellBasell Industries Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB) is one of the largest plastics, chemicals and refining companies in the world. Driven by its employees around the globe, LyondellBasell produces materials and products that are key to advancing solutions to modern challenges?like?enhancing food safety through lightweight and flexible packaging, protecting the purity of water supplies through stronger and more versatile pipes, improving the safety, comfort and fuel efficiency of many of the cars and trucks on the road, and ensuring the safe and effective functionality in electronics and appliances. LyondellBasell sells products into more than 100 countries and is the world's largest producer of polypropylene compounds and the largest licensor of polyolefin technologies.?In 2021, LyondellBasell was named to FORTUNE Magazine's list of the 'World's Most Admired Companies' for the fourth consecutive year.?

