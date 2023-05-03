Barclays Maintains LTC Properties (LTC) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 3, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.65% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for LTC Properties is 38.32. The forecasts range from a low of 35.35 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 18.65% from its latest reported closing price of 32.30.

The projected annual revenue for LTC Properties is 134MM, a decrease of 25.16%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.82.

LTC Properties Declares $0.19 Dividend

On April 3, 2023 the company declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.19 per share ($2.28 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 20, 2023 received the payment on April 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.19 per share.

At the current share price of $32.30 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 7.06%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.77%, the lowest has been 4.33%, and the highest has been 8.71%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.74 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.73 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.79. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 492 funds or institutions reporting positions in LTC Properties. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 4.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LTC is 0.12%, an increase of 5.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.61% to 32,783K shares. The put/call ratio of LTC is 0.24, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,002K shares representing 7.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,964K shares, representing an increase of 1.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LTC by 12.60% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,806K shares representing 4.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,790K shares, representing an increase of 0.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LTC by 8.78% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,221K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,196K shares, representing an increase of 2.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LTC by 10.53% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,043K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,029K shares, representing an increase of 1.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LTC by 10.89% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 960K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

LTC Properties Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners. The portfolio is comprised of approximately 50% seniors housing and 50% skilled nursing properties.

