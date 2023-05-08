Barclays Maintains LivaNova (LIVN) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 8, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.57% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for LivaNova is 64.84. The forecasts range from a low of 45.45 to a high of $84.00. The average price target represents an increase of 36.57% from its latest reported closing price of 47.48.

The projected annual revenue for LivaNova is 1,066MM, an increase of 2.01%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.54.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 543 funds or institutions reporting positions in LivaNova. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 2.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LIVN is 0.19%, a decrease of 5.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.06% to 63,174K shares. The put/call ratio of LIVN is 0.65, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Primecap Management holds 4,595K shares representing 8.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,577K shares, representing an increase of 0.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LIVN by 3.91% over the last quarter.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 2,319K shares representing 4.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,438K shares, representing a decrease of 5.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LIVN by 4.67% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 2,008K shares representing 3.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,590K shares, representing a decrease of 78.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LIVN by 42.42% over the last quarter.

Eminence Capital holds 1,737K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,090K shares, representing a decrease of 20.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LIVN by 19.21% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,653K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,565K shares, representing an increase of 5.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LIVN by 0.86% over the last quarter.

LivaNova Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

LivaNova PLC is a global medical technology and innovation company built on nearly five decades of experience and a relentless commitment to provide hope for patients and their families through innovative medical technologies, delivering life-changing improvements for both the Head and Heart. Headquartered in London, LivaNova employs approximately 4,000 employees and has a presence in more than 100 countries for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals and healthcare systems worldwide.

