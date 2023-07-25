Barclays Maintains Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - Class B (LGND) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 25, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - Class B (NASDAQ:LGND) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 75.21% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - Class B is 116.62. The forecasts range from a low of 95.95 to a high of $151.20. The average price target represents an increase of 75.21% from its latest reported closing price of 66.56.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - Class B is 139MM, a decrease of 31.65%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.05.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 518 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - Class B. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 3.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LGND is 0.15%, an increase of 6.14%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.08% to 18,511K shares. The put/call ratio of LGND is 0.77, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Janus Henderson Group holds 1,260K shares representing 7.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,255K shares, representing an increase of 0.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LGND by 66.21% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,170K shares representing 6.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,197K shares, representing a decrease of 2.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LGND by 4.63% over the last quarter.

JATTX - Janus Henderson Triton Fund Class T holds 898K shares representing 5.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 818K shares representing 4.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 801K shares, representing an increase of 2.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LGND by 6.53% over the last quarter.

DCCAX - Delaware Small Cap Core Fund holds 605K shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 593K shares, representing an increase of 1.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LGND by 1.10% over the last quarter.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company located in San Diego, California. Founded in 1987 as Progenx Inc., the company went public in 1992.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.