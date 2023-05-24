Barclays Maintains Lennar - (LEN) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 24, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Lennar - (NYSE:LEN) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.17% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Lennar - is 116.92. The forecasts range from a low of 85.85 to a high of $160.65. The average price target represents an increase of 9.17% from its latest reported closing price of 107.10.

The projected annual revenue for Lennar - is 29,336MM, a decrease of 13.61%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.82.

Lennar - Declares $0.38 Dividend

On April 12, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share ($1.50 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 26, 2023 received the payment on May 10, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.38 per share.

At the current share price of $107.10 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.40%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.96%, the lowest has been 0.26%, and the highest has been 2.14%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.57 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.78 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.09. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 2.00%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1532 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lennar -. This is an increase of 31 owner(s) or 2.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LEN is 0.30%, a decrease of 4.30%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.87% to 285,967K shares. The put/call ratio of LEN is 1.14, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 26,229K shares representing 9.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,776K shares, representing an increase of 1.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LEN by 14.60% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 14,225K shares representing 4.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,838K shares, representing a decrease of 4.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LEN by 84.47% over the last quarter.

Aristotle Capital Management holds 11,951K shares representing 4.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,700K shares, representing a decrease of 14.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LEN by 0.01% over the last quarter.

Greenhaven Associates holds 9,101K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,264K shares, representing a decrease of 1.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LEN by 0.25% over the last quarter.

AWSHX - WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND holds 8,196K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,413K shares, representing an increase of 21.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LEN by 55.78% over the last quarter.

Lennar Background Information

Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar's homes and, through LMF Commercial, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. LENX drives Lennar's technology, innovation and strategic investments.

