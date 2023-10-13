Barclays Maintains Latham Group (SWIM) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 12, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 102.41% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Latham Group is 4.86. The forecasts range from a low of 2.78 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents an increase of 102.41% from its latest reported closing price of 2.40.

The projected annual revenue for Latham Group is 603MM, a decrease of 1.51%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.30.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 232 funds or institutions reporting positions in Latham Group. This is a decrease of 17 owner(s) or 6.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SWIM is 0.05%, an increase of 32.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.73% to 39,144K shares. The put/call ratio of SWIM is 0.33, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 5,621K shares representing 4.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,154K shares, representing a decrease of 9.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SWIM by 12.80% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 2,988K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,942K shares, representing an increase of 1.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SWIM by 583.00% over the last quarter.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 2,187K shares representing 1.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,712K shares, representing an increase of 21.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SWIM by 59.55% over the last quarter.

Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners holds 1,704K shares representing 1.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,604K shares, representing an increase of 5.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SWIM by 35.20% over the last quarter.

Voss Capital holds 1,456K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,682K shares, representing a decrease of 15.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SWIM by 86.86% over the last quarter.

Latham Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Latham, the Pool Company™, headquartered in Latham, NY, is the largest designer, manufacturer and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia and New Zealand. With a coast-to-coast operations platform consisting of over 2,000 employees across 32 facilities, Latham has sold over 8,700 fiberglass pools in the United States in 2020.

