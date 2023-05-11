Barclays Maintains Latham Group (SWIM) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 10, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.72% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Latham Group is 4.44. The forecasts range from a low of 2.52 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents an increase of 36.72% from its latest reported closing price of 3.25.

The projected annual revenue for Latham Group is 603MM, a decrease of 6.06%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.30.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 260 funds or institutions reporting positions in Latham Group. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 1.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SWIM is 0.05%, a decrease of 7.85%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.71% to 38,522K shares. The put/call ratio of SWIM is 0.30, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 5,936K shares representing 5.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,203K shares, representing a decrease of 4.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SWIM by 52.23% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 2,463K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 762K shares, representing an increase of 69.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SWIM by 1,367.47% over the last quarter.

PQSAX - Virtus KAR Small-Cap Value Fund holds 1,654K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners holds 1,589K shares representing 1.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 770K shares, representing an increase of 51.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SWIM by 70.76% over the last quarter.

Fred Alger Management holds 1,434K shares representing 1.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 844K shares, representing an increase of 41.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SWIM by 46.03% over the last quarter.

Latham Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Latham, the Pool Company™, headquartered in Latham, NY, is the largest designer, manufacturer and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia and New Zealand. With a coast-to-coast operations platform consisting of over 2,000 employees across 32 facilities, Latham has sold over 8,700 fiberglass pools in the United States in 2020.

