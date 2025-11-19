Barclays Maintains LATAM Airlines Group S.A. - Depositary Receipt (LTM) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 19, 2025, Barclays maintained coverage of LATAM Airlines Group S.A. - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:LTM) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.71% Downside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for LATAM Airlines Group S.A. - Depositary Receipt is $45.36/share. The forecasts range from a low of $44.91 to a high of $46.70. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.71% from its latest reported closing price of $48.11 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 138 funds or institutions reporting positions in LATAM Airlines Group S.A. - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 30 owner(s) or 27.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LTM is 0.31%, an increase of 15.61%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 44.71% to 32,472K shares. The put/call ratio of LTM is 2.93, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Olympus Peak Asset Management holds 6,492K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,706K shares , representing a decrease of 3.29%.

Newport Trust holds 3,975K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,635K shares , representing a decrease of 41.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LTM by 25.50% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 1,485K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 426K shares , representing an increase of 71.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LTM by 246.13% over the last quarter.

Jane Street Group holds 1,145K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares , representing an increase of 99.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LTM by 14,782.88% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Investments holds 954K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 503K shares , representing an increase of 47.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LTM by 77.54% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.