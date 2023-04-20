Barclays Maintains Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 20, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.30% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Las Vegas Sands is $66.66. The forecasts range from a low of $62.42 to a high of $79.80. The average price target represents an increase of 12.30% from its latest reported closing price of $59.36.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Las Vegas Sands is $8,189MM, an increase of 54.89%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.08.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

QAAHCX - T. Rowe Price Equity Income Portfolio holds 146K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 150K shares, representing a decrease of 2.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LVS by 11.67% over the last quarter.

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet holds 33K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SNPE - Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF holds 10K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing a decrease of 4.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LVS by 20.29% over the last quarter.

Belpointe Asset Management holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Vestcor holds 8K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing an increase of 0.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LVS by 25.01% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1278 funds or institutions reporting positions in Las Vegas Sands. This is an increase of 110 owner(s) or 9.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LVS is 0.39%, an increase of 26.58%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.07% to 399,091K shares. The put/call ratio of LVS is 0.68, indicating a bullish outlook.

Las Vegas Sands Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Las Vegas Sands is the world's preeminent developer and operator of world-class Integrated Resorts. The Company delivers unrivaled economic benefits to the communities in which it operates.

See all Las Vegas Sands regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.